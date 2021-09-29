Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur achieves 100% vaccination of first dose

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur, a tribal-predominant block in of Dhar district achieved 100 % target of administering eligible beneficiaries with first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine. An official shared this information on Tuesday and added that overall 84 % vaccination has been done in Dhar.

Overall, 194042 beneficiaries received first dose of anti-Covid-19, said block medical officer Sheila Mujalda. On achieving the milestone late on Monday the government staff of Sardarpur heaved a sigh of relief.

They said that they are feeling proud of their work of providing safe vaccines to the lives of the people.

BMO Mujalda told Free Press that 1,94,042 people out of the total population of 2,14,423 were eligible for the vaccination. The remaining 20,381 people have migrated to other places.

Those who will come to Jobat to harvest their soybean-maize crop- around Dussehra-Deepawali- will be vaccinated.

A total of 49,970 or 20 % people in Sardarpur have received both the doses, BMO said.

Vaccination Status

Block - Target - First dose *(%) - Second dose *(%)

Sardarpur - 194042 - 194042 *(100) - 49970 *(20)

