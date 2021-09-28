Madhya Pradesh: Farmers scuffle for fertilizer

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers scuffled each other for fertilizers in Gohad tehsil of Bhind district on Tuesday.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. As soon as the ruckus increased the other farmers present there informed the police.

On getting the information the police rushed to the spot and pacified the farmers.

According to the sources, a few farmers were taking fertilizers illegally on which farmers present there started fighting each other.

One of the farmers present there said that the fertilizers were given on the aadhar card. Meanwhile, some farmers who reached there with more than one aadhar card collected more fertilizers than usual.

After that the other farmers present there got heated and started fighting each other.

At the same time Manager of the MP Agro company, Manoj Baghel said that there is a shortage of the fertilizers in the Gwalior-Chambal region for the time being because of which limited quantities of fertilizers are being distributed among the farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:37 PM IST