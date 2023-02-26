Madhya Pradesh: Saraswati Shishu Mandir holds convocation for class XII students in Pipalrawan

FP Photo |

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a ceremonious farewell to the students of Class 12, Saraswati Shishu Mandir organized a convocation ceremony on Saturday. The dignitaries of the day were - urban education province chief Pankaj Pawar, and members of the managing committee, Suresh Nahar, Babulal Mukati, and Sumit Bhama. Pawar addressed the outgoing students, saying that school days are the best days in one's life, and to cherish them each and every day of life. He briefed on the importance of value-based education in school to become a good citizen in future and lead a good life. Ashok Nahar and Arun Nahar (committee members) encouraged the students to become good human beings and briefed them on life management and career guidance. Students also expressed their feelings towards the journey of their school life and donated money for the upgradation of the school. Committee members announced to donate of water coolers to the school in order to facilitate easily supply of drinking water. During this, principal Kishore S. Mali, Vijay Joshi and school staff were present. The event was conducted by Vivek Sharma whereas Vinod Dhakad proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.