Madhya Pradesh: Rousing welcome to 'VikasYatra' in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): BJP-led state-wide Vikas Yatra reached Pipalrawan village of Dewas on Tuesday to rousing welcome. After covering every nook and corner of the village, the yatra then reached local ground where party-bearers addressed mass gathering.

Municipal president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma, BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal, former MLA Rajendra Verma and hundreds of party workers were present.

While addressing the Yatra, civic body head Sharma apprised people of the development works being done and completed in the village so far. District president Khandelwal said that commitment of development was the only agenda of BJP party and all workers were committed for the development of the village. He also appealed to voters to vote in favour of BJP candidate in upcoming Sonkatch constituency elections. Former MLA Rajendra apprised people of programmes of the BJP government in the state as well as the welfare work of government.

As a part of Smart Class Smart School initiative, smart TVs were distributed to the schools and food baskets were present to malnourished children by Women and Child Development Department. Along with this, schoolchildren were also felicitated by giving certificates and shields.

ADM Mahendra Kavache, Tehsildar Radha Mahant, Naib Tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasia, CMO Ann S Pandey and other administrative officials also attended the Vikas Yatra.

