Madhya Pradesh: Sant Ravidas temple to be built at cost of Rs 100 crore, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government will build a temple of Sant Ravidas at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Chouhan made the statement during the inauguration of Sant Ravidas Mahakumbh in Sagar on Wednesday.

He also highlighted the philosophy of Sang Ravidas by quoting from his works.

Women belonging to poor families will get Rs 1,000 each month, he said, adding that because each penny given to women remains safe, as they do not misuse money. He further said that the teachings of Sant Ravidas will be engraved on the walls of the temple.

The Congress has never given free rations to the poor, but his government has done that, Chouhan said.

If some names of beneficiaries for rations have been left can be added to the list during the Vikas Yatras and that the BJP had won all the SC wards during the civic polls, he said.

Plots of land will be allotted under the land rights scheme to the poor in cities as well as in villages and 10, 800 plots were district and that if the government land is not available, the government will buy and then distribute, Chouhan said.

He further said that Kamal Nath had become the chief minister, but his party legislators did not listen to him.

A murder was committed during Congress rule, the BJP raised the issue, but Nath did not pay any heed to his pleas, but immediately after his government was formed, the woman who lost her husband in the incident was given Rs 8.75 lakh.

Nath, too, organised an event on Sant Ravidas, but he had neither bowed down before the great saint nor had he shown enough respect to the Sants who gathered at the programme, Chouhan further said.

Chouhan wanted to know from Nath what his party had done for the development of the SC community. He said that in the past two and a half years a sum of Rs 5, 018.77 crore was given to the people of the SC community under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

