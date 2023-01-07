Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation inspector accuses MP's representative of misuse of powers in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a video that went viral on Friday, a sanitation inspector was seen accusing the local MP representative of misuse of political power and of trying to use his position for private gain.

As per details, Kushal Dulgaz, sanitation inspector posted at the city council office, Alot in a viral video narrated his plight and alleged that MP representative named Jitendra Kala is using his position to take unfair advantage of public office to get his personal work done. He could be seen unnecessarily troubling and harassing him.

In this regard, Dulgaz said he will also submit a written complaint to higher officials in this regard. Attempt to contact Kala were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.