Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad-Nimar-Malwa Rail Vikas Samiti delegation calls on Railway minister Vaishnav

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Under the banner of Sanawad-Nimar-Malwa Rail Vikas Samiti, a delegation and office bearers of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti and Janmanch Khandwa led by Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav at Rail Bhavan, Delhi.

The delegation had a detailed discussion on rail connectivity in Nimar region and its development it would bring in the region.

Member of Parliament Patil gave information about the Khandwa Sanawad route and urged the railway minister to pay more attention to the development of the region. The target of starting the Sanawad - Khandwa - Bhopal train is fixed by February 2023.

Committee's convenor Zakir Hussain Ami said that the distance from Indore to Hyderabad (broad gauge) is 579 kilometres. Along with this, the distance on five routes - from Indore to Mumbai, Indore to Pune, Indore to Nagpur, Indore to Bengaluru – will be cut by 1679 kilometres in total.

The work of connecting Jyotirlingas will be done and it will help devotees visiting other religious and pilgrimage centres will also get the facilities.

With this work, 16 parliamentary constituencies will be connected on the fast track and fast services will be available from Delhi to Hyderabad. Railway minister Vaishnav assured of quick action on the said projects.

