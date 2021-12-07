Madhya Pradesh: Sample reports of over 150 foreign returnees negative, waiting for the rest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though the collector Manish Singh expressed fears that Omicron variant might have already reached the district, no samples of any foreign returnees have so far been found positive for Covid-19.

According to health department officials, they received a list of over 395 passengers who returned from various countries including many 'at risk' ones out of which samples of over 220 passengers have been taken.

"We have received the sample reports of over 100-150 passengers and fortunately none of them tested positive for Covid-19," chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that they will send samples for genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi if any of the samples is found Covid positive. The CMHO also added that they are sending samples of almost all positive patients for genome sequencing.

"Genome sequencing takes time but we have decided to intensity testing again and will increase daily sampling to 8000-9000 samples," he added.

International pax to wait at airport for report

Dr Saitya said that they will take samples of all international travellers coming to Indore through flight and will give a report to them in six hours.

"Passengers will have to wait at city airport until the report comes. If found positive, they will be shifted to hospital and they would be kept in home isolation for seven days even after the negative report," he added.

International flights from Dubai come to Indore and UAE is now also on the list of 'risk' countries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:14 AM IST