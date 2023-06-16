Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti have demanded repair of diversion route for construction of four-lane Indore-Ichhapur Highway and maintenance of Narmada bridge (Mortakka Bridge).

Members have submitted a letter addressed to road construction agencies and National Highway Authority to department concerned. It was mentioned that four-lane construction works along Indore-Ichhapur Highway was underway.

Diversion routes were filled with potholes, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrian. During rainy season, the potholes would be filled with water and motorist would be unable to access the depth of the potholes and meet with accidents.

They also demanded route diversion for heavy vehicles from Tejaji Nagar (Indore) and Deshgaon in view of facilitating easy flow of traffic along Indore-Khandwa route. Members have discussed the issues with MP Gyaneshwar Patil and MLA Sachin Birla for redressal at earliest and also threatened demonstrations if demands were not met.

Omkareshwar District BanaoSamiti, Lions Club, Ankur Foundation and other orhanisations have lent support to demands.

Read Also Bhopal: Autorickshaw Driver Stabs Fellow Near Rani Kamlapati Railway Station