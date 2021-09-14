Madhya Pradesh: Sale of loose oil only through vending machine: Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh warned edible oil traders that adulteration of oil would not be tolerated, and warned them of severe action. He said that retail sale of loose oil would only be allowed through vending machines.

Singh was addressing a workshop organised for members of Indore Edible Oil Traders Association here on Monday. It was organised to ensure that oil being sold in the city was of the right quality. Apart from the collector, MP Shankar Lalwani, additional collector Dr Abhay Bedekar, a team of food safety officers and oil traders were present.

Collector Singh said that the traders must follow the statutory provisions during the blending of edible oil. He said that no trader should not indulge inrepacking of edible oil in the district in an illegal or unorganised manner. He urged that if oil traders receive any information about illegal activities, they should inform the administration so that the administration could take proper action against the errant trader. He requested all the traders to ensure that there should be no retailer sale of loose oil, which can only be done only through vending machines.

He said that all the edible oil traders should cooperate with the administration against adulteration and set an example of clean business in the district.

Lalwani too requested the traders to extend all possible cooperation to the administration so that the shady elements in the trade are weeded out and it becomes respectable again.

He said that necessary information about government rules would be given to the traders through the workshop so that they are able to follow them and their business does not run foul to the laws.

During the workshop, additional collector Bedekar brief about the rules and provisions issued by the government regarding the trade of edible oil.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:54 AM IST