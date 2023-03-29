Madhya Pradesh: ‘Saffron party has murdered country’s democratic values’

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress committee held a sit-in at Kharsodkalan village under the joint aegis of Yuva Congress and Krishi Krishak Prakoshth on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP. Gandhi was removed as an MP last week after he was sentenced to two years in prison in a defamation case. The Congress has criticised the action as politically-motivated.

The protesting front led by former district panchayat president Mahesh Patel also submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar addressing President Droupadi Murmu and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mahesh Patel said that saffron party has murdered democratic values of the country by removing senior leader of the Congress party. He added that Rahul Gandhi fought for justice. Raising questions on non-justifiable act of BJP has sent Gandhi behind bars. This action was criticised abroad as well.

The memorandum was read by block Congress president Ashok Rathore. Former mandi president Suresh Patel, district panchayat member representative Balu Singh Molakhedi and others were also present.