Madhya Pradesh: Saansad Khel Spardha begins in Bilpank village

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Saansad Khel Spardha was held at Bilpank village of the district on Friday. Addressing the inaugural programme, MP Guman Singh Damor said that medals in the tournament were not won in a day but after constant hard work and meditation. He said that there was a time when the country ended up at the bottom in medal list of various global events. However, initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped nation bag medal in various sports meets.

Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana announced that as per the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sports ground would be made available at panchayat level in the district.

As per information, Saansad Khel Spardha began with a Kabbadi match between Himalaya International School and Birmawal CM Rise School.

District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera, janpad president Sadhna Jaiswal, Former Kisan Ayog chairman Ishwarlal Patidar, people’s representatives and district officials were present in the programme. Vivek Nagar conducted the programme.

