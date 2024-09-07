Madhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Just 12 kilometres from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, the newly constructed sub-health centre in Ledgaon, built for Rs 49 lakh failed to serve the community it was intended. Inaugurated only two months ago with much fanfare by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, the facility has quickly become a source of frustration for villagers.

Despite the significant investment aimed at enhancing rural health services, the centre remains devoid of essential medical equipment and staff. Neither a doctor nor an ANM has been present since its opening, leaving villagers with no choice but to travel to Sardarpur, 12 km away, or even to Dhar, 40 km away, for medical treatment.

This lack of personnel has rendered the building little more than a showpiece, as locals express their dismay over the government's failure to provide basic healthcare services. The reports of animals and dogs roaming the premises also came to the fore, contributing to unsanitary conditions.

Villagers have noted that the facility lacks both medical equipment and necessary resources, highlighting a stark contrast between the government's promises and reality on the ground. In response, BMO Sheela Mujalda explained that CHO is currently on maternity leave and the ANM is engaged in a Dastak Abhiyan, a public health initiative. The community's plight underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms to ensure that rural health centres are not only built but also staffed and equipped to provide the necessary care to those in need.