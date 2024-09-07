 Madhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community

Madhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community

The reports of animals and dogs roaming the premises also came to the fore, contributing to unsanitary conditions.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Just 12 kilometres from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, the newly constructed sub-health centre in Ledgaon, built for Rs 49 lakh failed to serve the community it was intended. Inaugurated only two months ago with much fanfare by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, the facility has quickly become a source of frustration for villagers.

Despite the significant investment aimed at enhancing rural health services, the centre remains devoid of essential medical equipment and staff. Neither a doctor nor an ANM has been present since its opening, leaving villagers with no choice but to travel to Sardarpur, 12 km away, or even to Dhar, 40 km away, for medical treatment.

Read Also
Indore: Harassed For ₹ 7k Debt, Man Consumes Acid; Class 9 Student Hangs Self In Aerodrome
article-image

This lack of personnel has rendered the building little more than a showpiece, as locals express their dismay over the government's failure to provide basic healthcare services. The reports of animals and dogs roaming the premises also came to the fore, contributing to unsanitary conditions.

Villagers have noted that the facility lacks both medical equipment and necessary resources, highlighting a stark contrast between the government's promises and reality on the ground. In response, BMO Sheela Mujalda explained that CHO is currently on maternity leave and the ANM is engaged in a Dastak Abhiyan, a public health initiative. The community's plight underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms to ensure that rural health centres are not only built but also staffed and equipped to provide the necessary care to those in need.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community...

Madhya Pradesh: Rural Health Service In Shambles; Ledgaon Sub-Health Centre Fails To Serve Community...

Madhya Pradesh: Public Representatives And Officials Discuss Khargone's Development

Madhya Pradesh: Public Representatives And Officials Discuss Khargone's Development

Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris Protest In ALot Demanding Pending Honorarium; Give 7-Day Ultimatum To...

Madhya Pradesh: Patwaris Protest In ALot Demanding Pending Honorarium; Give 7-Day Ultimatum To...

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO...

Madhya Pradesh: Family Of 5 Injured In Wolf Attack In Khandwa; Patrolling Intensified, Says DFO...

Madhya Pradesh: Interstate Illegal Arms Manufacturing Gang Busted In Dhar, 2 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Interstate Illegal Arms Manufacturing Gang Busted In Dhar, 2 Held