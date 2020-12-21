Madhya Pradesh: Rural areas of Indore district see over 16% corona increase in first fortnight of December

Indore: Though the number Covid-19 cases has been fluctuating between 380 to 410 cases daily, rural areas in Indore district has seen a rise of 16.07 per cent in first 15 days of December. Mhow has seen the maximum rise in cases in last 15 days among all suburbs of the district, that is, 198 cases since December 1. Total number of positive cases in Mhow is 1,260, which was 1,062 till November 30.

Second highest increase was seen in Rau with rise of 105 cases while the lowest increase was seen in Gautampura with 1 case.

Out of total number of cases in suburbs, over 69 per cent are men, which is equal to percentage of share of men in urban areas in total cases. The data also revealed that over 72 per cent of the total patients were treated at home including maximum number of patients in Mhow, that is, 888.

Surprisingly, only 14 cases increased in Sanwer where by-elections were held and political rallies were taken out. District contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Cases in rural areas are less compared to cases in urban areas because of better immunity in villagers and less congestion due to low population.”

He said that Mhow and Rau saw the highest increase in cases as most of their areas are connected to city. “Like urban areas, people in rural areas also prefer home isolation over hospitalisation,” Dr Dongre added.