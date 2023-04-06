Madhya Pradesh: RTO Indore collects over Rs 891 crore revenue, 57% more than last year

RAJUPAWAR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Transport Office (RTO) Indore has collected record revenue of more than Rs 891.18 crores in the financial year 2022-2023. The revenue collection this year is over 57 per cent more than the revenue collected last year i.e. 2021-2022 (Rs 567 crore) while it is about 32.39 per cent more than the target given (Rs 673 crore) to the highest revenue-generating RTO of the state.

According to experts, the revenue collection by RTO-Indore is a sign that the automobile sector has not only achieved the record of pre-covid sales but even taken a leap post-covid spread.

Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma said that “This was possible with the life time revenue collection, monthly tax, fees of different facilities, one-time settlement scheme, and the drive run throughout the year to collect the due tax from commercial vehicles,” Sharma said.

He added that RTO-Indore collected over Rs 755 crores as lifetime tax from the vehicles while monthly tax from vehicles of over Rs 55.43 crores was collected.

“We have also collected revenue of Rs 6.36 crores through the settlements done under ‘Saral Samadhan Yojana’, scrape policy, and one time settlement,” he added.

Post covid recovery seen every month in FY 2022-2023

Badly hit by covid-19, the revenue collection in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 had dropped to the lowest in many years but it has recovered again after three years of the outbreak of the pandemic.

The revenue recovery can be seen with the revenue record of every month in 2022-2023 as collection was higher than the given target.

Month Target (in cr) Achieved (in cr)

April 2022 53.86 64.33

May 2022 53.86 55.25

June 2022 47.12 55.50

July 2022 53.86 63.49

August 2022 33.66 66.81

September 2022 40.39 78.70

October 2022 80.78 121.40

November 2022 67.32 78.35

December 2022 53.86 76.92

January 2023 60.59 84.12

February 2023 67.32 68.46

March 2023 60.59 78.49