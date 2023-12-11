Madhya Pradesh: RSS Prant Prakat Samaroh Concludes | FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Prant Prakat Samaroh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded here on Saturday. After the flag hoisting and Sangh's prayer in the opening ceremony of the programme, thousands of workers from various places participated in yoga.

Area sanghchalak Ashokji Sohni, province sanghchalak Krishnaji Shastri and district sanghchalak Hukumji Ghangar were also present in the programme. Regional operator Ashok Sohni, provincial operator Krishna Shastri and district operator Hukum Ghangar were also present.

Addressing the programme, member of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini of RSS Suresh Soni said, “Every citizen should undertake a social responsibility to spread awareness about Indian culture for the welfare of the world.”

Emphasising on the country’s policy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Soni said, “India has always considered the entire world as its family and has worked for the welfare of each living being. Even during the Corona pandemic, be it providing vaccines to the world or giving humanitarian assistance to distressed countries, India always came forward. Every citizen has a role to play in making India a world leader.”

Dignitaries present at the event also stressed on environmental protection, mutual harmony and peace, swadeshi lifestyle and self-reliance. The RSS called upon the entire society to work together for nation-building.