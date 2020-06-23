Madhya Pradesh: RSS pracharak Ajay Patidar dies in road accident

Indore: Ajay Patidar, RSS pracharak Khargone region, passed away following a road accident close to Ashta on Tuesday. He hailed from Amaltaj village, Dewas. His family had shifted there as his father was a practicing lawyer.

Patidar took active part in social work from his school days. He was inspired and joined RSS in 2000. Patidar, the youngest of the three brothers, was oriented towards patriotic sentiments. While pursuing B. Pharma, Patidar, already associated with RSS, left studies to be engaged with the Sangh full-time.

He worked extensively in Sonkach, Maksi, Bagali tehsils and in Agar and Burhanpur districts.

The soft-spoken Patidar was a sociable and skilled follower of the Sangh's pracharak tradition. Several RSS leaders deeply mourned his untimely death.