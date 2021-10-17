Madhya Pradesh: RSS organisee march past on Dussehra

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers organised a path sanchalan on Friday to mark the 96th Foundation Day of the organisation on Vijaya Dashmi. The swayamsevaks marched with pride sporting traditional uniform from Rambagh Maidan to Jaora Nagar early on the day. Locals offered floral welcome to the procession. The path sanchalan ended with an intellectuals' meet. The RSS also performed the traditional shastra pooja (arms worship) to celebrate Dussehra amid tight security arrangements.

In his address, district coordinator Ashutosh Sharma said that the founder chief of RSS Dr Hedgevar laid the foundation of Sangh on the Dussehra at Nagpur in 1925 to unite Hindus across the globe. He said RSS has since performed a vital role in strengthening unity and integrity of the nation, promoting brotherhood and fighting casteism. Sangh coordinator Mahesh Pandey, district campaigner Ankit Solanki, city activist Akash Bhavsar, Madhav Sharma and other volunteers were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:28 AM IST