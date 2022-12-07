e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 598 cr to be spent to divert 'dirty' Kanh waters from contaminating 'pious' Kshipra in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 598 cr to be spent to divert ‘dirty’ Kanh waters from contaminating ‘pious’ Kshipra in Ujjain

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing Cabinet meet gave approval to divert the Kanh river for Simhastha Fair 2028

Updated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:43 AM IST
Kshipra river | FP FILE PHOTO
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Kanh river will be diverted before the 2028 Simhastha to ensure that its contaminated water doesn’t get mixed with river Kshipra in Ujjain. A sum of Rs 598 crore will be spent on the Kanh river diversion close duct project.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing Cabinet meet gave approval to divert the Kanh river for Simhastha Fair 2028. The water resources department will complete the Rs 598 crores Kanh river diversion close duct project. Polluted water of Indore city and industrial area flows in Kanh river and the river joins Kshipra river on the Triveni bank of Ujjain. Due to contaminated water, the water of the Kshipra river remains dirty and devotees hesitate to take holy dip. In order to prevent the contaminated water of Kanh river from mixing with the Kshipra river, a plan has been proposed to make a stop dam near Gothda in Ujjain and divert the contaminated water to flow again into Kshipra river near Kaliyadeh village of Ujjain.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Mohan Yadav has thanked the CM for approving such a significant project for Ujjain. He stated that the execution of the project will ensure availability of clean water in river Kshipra for bathing purposes throughout the year.

