Madhya Pradesh: 10 AC electric buses to take devotees for darshan, sightseeing in Ujjain

AC electric bus | Photo: File Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has decided to run 10 AC special buses to facilitate the devotees going to Mahakaleshwar Temple and other places of the city.

The committee also decided to ban mobile phones on the temple premises with effect from December 20. Besides, a decision to hike the rate of ladoo prasad from Rs 300 to 360 has also been taken.

The decision to this effect was taken at a MTMC meet held under the chairmanship of its president and collector Asheesh Singh. The committee discussed various issues and also approved various construction works and other ancillary works. Collector instructed that the process of pending tender should be completed quickly. He said that along with other remaining works of the temple and Shri Mahakal Lok, special care should be taken to see that the new construction work should be similar to the present grand appearance and that there should not be any discrepancy. MTMC administrator Sandeep Soni gave information about the priority of the schemes, along with the movement of the line, darshan and necessary arrangements, in the context of the new structure and the increased number of visitors.

Buses to run on hop-on/hop-off basis

For the first time, Ujjain administration will launch ten AC luxury electric buses that will run continuously on a hop-on/hop-off basis covering all the places for sightseeing.

Person boarding the bus can visit any number of places in the city on a single ticket. Not only will he be able to have darshan, but he can also stay in one of the places as per his/her wish. For the devotees coming from all three directions, besides the pre-paid booth, there will be the facility of a shoe stand/locker and cloakroom near all the entrances of the temple.

Lighting at temple: The temple’s peak and the building will be illuminated with facade lights. Along with this, the temple and Mahakal Lok will be decorated with beautiful facades.

Call centre: The temple will have a call centre soon with 50 parallel lines. The state of the art centre will furnish desired information to devotees within a few seconds.

No mobile phone: From the point of view of security, there will be a complete ban on mobiles phones from December 20. The information regarding the same and other dos and donts during temple visit will be mandatorily displayed in all residential places, hotels, resorts, guest houses and dharamshalas.

Darshan charge: For quick darshan, receipts of Rs 250 and 1500 will be given immediately near all entrances. The temple committee will provide laddu prasad to all the devotees bearing the loss of Rs 13 per kg. At present the cost of prasad of pure ghee is Rs 373 per kg, but the donation amount per kg will be kept at Rs 360.