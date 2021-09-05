Madhya Pradesh: Rs 400 cr multi-modal logistic hub to come up in Betma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Rs 400 cr multi-modal logistic hub is likely to come up near Betma, which will give a massive boost to trade and commerce in the region. The logistic hub was given approval by the union minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari just five days ago.

The hub will be set up by the National Highways Logistics Management Company (NHLMC), a subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

On Saturday Prakash Gour, CEO of NHLMC, reached to the city to have

discussion with the local officials and leaders and also to inspect two possible sites for setting up the hub.

Gour first met with the officials of NHAI, collector Manish Singh, MP Shankar Lalwani and executive director of MP Industrial Development Corporation Rohan Saxena at the Residency.

Later, the team went to two proposed locations - one at Betma and the other at Pithampur. The team visited both locations and discussed other facilities required for the logistics hub. Official sources said that NHLMC officials were in favour of setting up the hub in Betma.



Official sources said that bringing the project is of vital importance for the development of the district and neighbouring areas. The hub will be spread over 300 acres and will require an investment of over Rs 400 cr. It is likely, official sources said that the project would be executed by a private party.

"MPSIDC will provide every possible support to the company in setting up the hub. The Park will have a dedicated railway line for the movement of cargo." MPSIDC executive director Rohan Saxena.

MP Shankar Lalwani thanked the Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the Chief Minister had ordered for speedy implementation of the hub.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:01 AM IST