Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4 Lakh approved to the legal heir of canoe player in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district administration has approved the financial help of Rs 4 lakh to the legal heir of Kanishk Paswan, a minor canoe slalom player who was drowned in the Narmada River at Sahastradhara near Maheshwar town in Khargone district on December 14, 2022.

Kanishk, who hailed from Delhi went missing while taking bath in the river along with his fellow players. A missing complaint has been lodged at Kasrawad Police station and a search was launched to trace him. The rescue team recovered body on December 16, 2022.

Nearly twenty days later, Kasrawad sub-divisional magistrate Agrim Kumar has issued orders to approve financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the legal heir Tulsiram Paswan, father of Kanishk Paswan.

The amount has been approved under amended provisions of Appendix- 1, Clause five ( 2-A) of Revenue Book Circular 6(4). The assistance amount has been released after agreeing with the report of Kasrawad’s naib tehsildar.

