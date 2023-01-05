Madhya Pradesh: 20 bonded labourers rescued from Beed in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty members of five families, including six kids and seven women, were rescued from Beed district in neighbouring Maharashtra and brought back safely. They had been forced to work as bonded labourers for the last three months.

According to information, the incident came to fore after family members of bonded labourers reached collector office along with members of Jansahas Sanstha and sought help in rescuing their family members.

Rakesh Sholay, Yasmin Khan, Ritesh Surage of Janasahas said that seven men, seven women and six children had gone for sugarcane harvesting. One of them, a youth named Sahab, managed to escape and sought help for their rescue. The family members of Sahab and other labourers later informed the police.

The rescued labourers said that three months back, they were taken to Beed to harvest sugarcane by Vikram and Astiram of Kabri village. They promised Rs 20,000 as wages for two months along with food and other facilities.

They were taken to Krishna Gade's farm in Borgaon village of Devrai block. With every passing day, the behaviour of the farm owner turned cruel. Farm owner never provided food nor clean water to drink. Not only this, three watchmen were stationed at the place of stay and vehicles also used to come at night.

Mulibai, Shalu, Mona said that they used to work from 9 am to 12 midnight. Meanwhile, there was no time to cook food. The farm owner used to give rice for food, the drinking water was also dirty and smelly. Due to this children and elders fell sick. When they sought permission to return home for treatment, they were denied and asked to get treatment at the place of work.

When villagers demanded that they be allowed to go back home, Vikram demanded Rs 40,000 and claimed that they were sold by family members for Rs 40,000.

