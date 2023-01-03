Madhya Pradesh: Collector asks for timely disposal of CM helpline complaints in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A time-limit meeting was held by district collector Kumar Purushottam here at the collectorate office, where he reviewed the complaints registered at CM Helpline portal. Joint collector Shirali Jain asked to present the report on a daily basis. He asked officials concerned for daily review of disposal of complaints assigned to them, while he also warned them of action on report of any negligence in their work.

During the meeting, the collector also reviewed preparations ahead of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s conference going to be held on January 16 and 17. The collector also reviewed work underway in Binjalwada and Bistan Lift Irrigation Project. BS Mandloi, executive engineer(EE) of Binjalwada Project said that the work would be completed before time if 60 teams jointly evaluate work. Paraste, executive engineer of Bistan Udvahan Irrigation project assured that the work would be completed by January 10.

A piece of land has been allotted for Transport Nagar. CMO Priyanka Patel apprised of the details regarding financial transactions. Similarly, land has also been allotted for the construction of Sanjivani Clinic in Maheshwar, sub-health centre in Mandaleshwar and Kanya Complex in Bhikangaon. District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, additional collector KK Malviya and district and janpad officials attended the meeting.