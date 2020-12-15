Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1.08 lakh stolen from woman teacher’s scooter dickey in Indore

Indore: Unidentified people stole Rs 1.08 lakh from the seat dickey of a scooter belonging to a teacher in Aerodrome area on Monday evening. Interestingly, the incident occurred within half-an-hour after woman teacher went inside the bank to check her account balance. The police are examining CCTVs installed at the bank and other locations to identify the accused.

According to Aerodrome police station staff, the incident took place near UCO Bank on Aerodrome Road on Monday evening. Anshu Godha, a resident of Smriti Nagar area, lodged a complaint that she is a teacher in a city school. After withdrawing money from a bank, she reached UCO Bank to check her salary account. When she was inside the bank, the thieves broke open the dickey of her scooter and fled with Rs 1.08 lakh kept in it.

She found the dickey broken after coming out of the bank. Later, she reached police station and lodged a complaint. The police team reached the spot and registered a case against unidentified persons after investigation on the spot. Police are examining CCTVs and started an investigation into the case.