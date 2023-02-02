Madhya Pradesh: Rousing welcome accorded to Mahi Panchkroshi padyatra at Bhopawar

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day, Mahi Panchkoshi Padyatra’ entered Bhopawar village of Dhar district on Thursday to a rousing welcome by local representatives along with a large number of devotees.

Upon arrival at Badkeshwar Mahadev Temple, local politicians accorded a grand welcome to the saints who were offered phalahar, laddu and beverages at every point by Mumbai-based Prakash Jagtawad Jain (Jain Tirth). Obeisance was offered to Akhand Jyoti and padyatra footprints.

During the Yatra, the devotees were seen singing and dancing on beats of bhajans. The administration has made several arrangements for the convenience of the devotees on main halts and sub halts of the Yatra.

Meanwhile, MLA Pratap Grewal and former MLA Velsingh Bhuriya also laid the foundation stone for the construction and revamp of Mahi Mata Temple on Patlavadia Road in Bhopawar village. Grewal also announced to give money for the construction of the temple. Former MLA Bhuriya announced to provide cement and tiles for the construction of the temple.

During this, veteran social worker Dayaram Patel, Mahi Mata Temple Construction committee chairman Vijay Patel, secretary Hemant Dangi, treasurer Babulal Dhaneria, former district president Tilokchand Pal, former Sarpanch Narsingh Patel besides local residents were also present.

