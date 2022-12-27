Madhya Pradesh: Role played by kiosk operators during Covid went unrecognised, says MLA Narayan Patel 

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Kiosk operators played a significant role in the Covid-19 pandemic and were busy working round the clock and resolving grievances of customers but their services have not been recognised by the Municipal Council, said MLA Narayan Patel at M-online Kiosk reunion held at Shree Sant Singaji Dham in Mundi town, Khandwa district on Monday.

Kiosk operators from across various districts discussed their problems. MP representative Chandramohan Rathor, former MLA Rajnarayan Singh, All India Radio's Rajesh Pathak and Mundi police station sub-inspector Vinod Nagar were present as the guests at the event.

Frontline warriors of Mundi Municipal Council (cleanliness campaign) were felicitated. Later, an awareness rally was flagged off by MLA Narayan Patel which passed through the town in which kiosk centre operators, and municipal council employees actively took part. Pankaj Lad conducted the programme.