e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Role played by kiosk operators during Covid went unrecognised, says MLA Narayan Patel 

Madhya Pradesh: Role played by kiosk operators during Covid went unrecognised, says MLA Narayan Patel 

Frontline warriors of Mundi Municipal Council (cleanliness campaign) were felicitated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Kiosk operators played a significant role in the Covid-19 pandemic and were busy working round the clock and resolving grievances of customers but their services have not been recognised by the Municipal Council, said MLA Narayan Patel at M-online Kiosk reunion held at Shree Sant Singaji Dham in Mundi town, Khandwa district on Monday. 

Kiosk operators from across various districts discussed their problems. MP representative Chandramohan Rathor, former MLA Rajnarayan Singh, All India Radio's Rajesh Pathak and Mundi police station sub-inspector Vinod Nagar were present as the guests at the event.

Frontline warriors of Mundi Municipal Council (cleanliness campaign) were felicitated. Later, an awareness rally was flagged off by MLA Narayan Patel which passed through the town in which kiosk centre operators, and municipal council employees actively took part. Pankaj Lad conducted the programme.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three-day-long annual function concludes at CM Rise School in Mundi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Four arrested for stealing LPG cylinders in city

Indore: Four arrested for stealing LPG cylinders in city

Madhya Pradesh: NHPC director visits Indira Sagar Power Station in Narmada Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: NHPC director visits Indira Sagar Power Station in Narmada Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: 140 kg poppy husk seized, 1 booked in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: 140 kg poppy husk seized, 1 booked in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: Work done at Shraddalaya home for elderly is commendable, says Dr. B.R. Ambedkar...

Madhya Pradesh: Work done at Shraddalaya home for elderly is commendable, says Dr. B.R. Ambedkar...

Madhya Pradesh: Mock drills conducted across Khargone to check readiness

Madhya Pradesh: Mock drills conducted across Khargone to check readiness