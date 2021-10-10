Madhya Pradesh: Robber enters house, falls unconscious in bathroom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Friday, arrested a man who had entered a locked house in the Vijay Nagar area with the intention of robbery as he tried to mislead them by falling unconscious after injecting an intoxicant. Police took him to hospital and arrested him after treatment.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji said a security guard of an organisation informed them that thieves had entered a locked house in Scheme No. 74 while the owner was out of town.

Kaji said the security guards and caretakers of buildings and societies were instructed to give information about suspects roaming in their vicinity. The security guard had obligingly passed on the information to the police after finding suspicious activities in a house in the neighbourhood. As the police swooped down on the locked house, the suspect tried to flee, but he could not do so as the police were at the main door.

Cops said the suspect later entered the bathroom and administered himself an injection after which he fell unconscious. The police searched the house and found him in the bathroom. He was rushed to hospital and was later arrested after treatment.

Kaji further said that the accused, named Rohit Borasi, was arrested for entering a house with the intention of theft. When the accused had earlier been arrested by the Vijay Nagar police in connection with a theft, he had—even then—tried to mislead the cops by falling unconscious and frothing at the mouth. He was taken to hospital but the doctors did not diagnose any disease or ailment after a check-up. The accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.

A campaign, named ‘Jagruk Nagrik’, is being launched by the police in the Vijay Nagar area. Through this campaign, the police are making people aware about the need to immediately pass on information to the police about suspects roaming in the streets and near buildings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:59 AM IST