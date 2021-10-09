Madhya Pradesh: Now, hi-tech interceptor vehicle to check traffic offenses

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to check traffic violations, specially speeding, Guna traffic police have deployed hi-tech interceptor vehicle. The vehicle provided by Police Headquarters Bhopal would help cops check violations.

The vehicle would ensure real-time surveillance of city traffic system. The vehicle would be operated by police personnel and provide real time knowledge in all domains of traffic engineering and road crash investigation.

The interceptor vehicle is equipped with cameras and other features to record speeding. It also has a breath analyser to help check drunken driving. The interceptor vehicle is fitted with a colour printer which provides hardcopy of the evidence on the spot. In addition to the speed laser gun, another device is also fitted in the vehicle, through which transparency of the black film in the vehicles can also be measured.

The traffic police personnel are being trained in using the vehicle. The interceptor is now operational and is expected to bring down the number of road accidents, especially fatalities. Interceptor van comes with pre-installed hi-tech speed radar, which detects violators from a range of 1-km and saves speed, time and date. A total of 33 interceptor vehicles have been deployed by Police Headquarters, out of which one has been allotted to the traffic police in the Guna district.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:32 PM IST