Madhya Pradesh: Scindia is BJP’s star campaigner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is among 20 BJP leaders who are star campaigners for the bypolls in the state, according to list released by party’s central office on Saturday. No other leader figures in the list who joined BJP with Scindia in 2020.

State BJP president VD Sharma and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are top campaigners of the party. The other star campaigners are Shiv Prakash and Murlidhar Rao.

The list has six union ministers including Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dhamendra Pradhan, Uma Bharti, Virendra Khatik, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kuleste.

Besides, seven leaders including two cabinet ministers also figure in the list. They are Narottan Mishra, Gopal Bhargava, Rakesh Singh, Om Prakash Dhurve, Sudhir Gupta, Lal Singh Arya, Suhas Bhagat and Hitanand Sharma.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:39 PM IST