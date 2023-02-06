Madhya Pradesh: Road Disaster Mitigation Project begins on National Highway in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Bherughat and Choral Ghat Road located on the National Highway (NH-347-BG) is currently a major black spot (accident prone area) of Mhow section. To solve the above problem, a Road Disaster Mitigation Project has been prepared by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Akshat Jain. Under the project, 17 sensitive points have been selected in the entire Ghat section by the sub-divisional magistrate, station in-charge Simrol, engineer and contractor of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the RTO officer, Indore last week, after checking the joint spot, where there is a possibility of accident is the highest.

Different types of works have been selected for accident reduction. The selected works include modern solutions like tri-beam crash barrier, rumble strip, disaster marker, cat eye. All these works are being done by the National Highway Authority under maintenance head, on which work has also begun. A deadline has been set for the completion of the project in the next one to two months and it is expected that after completion, there will be a positive impact on the number of road accidents in the ghat area.

