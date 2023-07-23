Madhya Pradesh: Road Connectivity Project In Khargone Dist Serves As Beacon Of Progress

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a ground-breaking endeavour that transcends geographical barriers, a brilliant road connectivity project was established in Khargone, creating an unbreakable link from plains to mountains.

About 320.75 kilometres long roads were built till 2005 by Public Works and MP Rural Development Authority and that has now increased to 3775.407 kilometres in the district.

This includes roads of PWD, MPRDC, PMGSY and NH. Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was the boon in developing these roads.

A total of 555 roads and 64 culverts were constructed in the district through this scheme and 571 villages were connected to the main roads. A total of 222 roads with length of 955.0 km were laid in the district by the PWD. There are 11 important roads of the MPRDC which lead to the tehsil headquarters in the district and also to other districts.

National Highways also pass through the district. Roads were also constructed in remote areas of Bhagwanpura and Jhirnya which are located at a high altitude. A 13.13 km-long road was laid from Dhupa to Manjhal, 35.28 km from Dhupa to Dhupi and 9.07 Km from Dejla to Badia by PMGSY.

This transformative road network promises to bring immense socio-economic benefits to the region. Moreover, the improved access would boost tourism in the area, offering travellers a breathtaking journey through the diverse landscapes of Khargone district.

Indeed, this brilliant road connectivity project in Khargone district serves as a beacon of progress, seamlessly uniting the plains and mountains and paving the way for a brighter and more connected future.

