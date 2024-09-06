Madhya Pradesh: RGPV’s Absconding Registrar Surrenders; Sent To Police Remand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former registrar Rakesh Kumar Rajput, who was absconding for six months in the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) FD scam case, surrendered in the court of special judge on Thursday.

Special public prosecutor PN Singh Rajput took the objection. Rakesh Rajput has been sent to police remand till September 10. Later, special judge Ram Prasad Mishra sent the accused former registrar to police custody till September 10.

Special public prosecutor PN Singh Rajput informed Free Press, “ RGPV’s ex- registrar Rakesh Kumar Rajput surrendered in court. We took the objection so court has sent him in police custody till September 10. He had approached Supreme Court which had given him ad-interim bail without hearing view of State government but when we replied and clarified our stand,his ad-interim bail rejected just 14 days ago so he had tosurrender in Bhopal court.”

Enforcement Directorate (ED), on September 2, had conducted searches and frozen funds to the tune of Rs 1.90 crore as part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities at RGPV, Bhopal.

The raids were carried out on Monday at premises in Bhopal, and Sohagpur and Pipariya in Narmadapuram district, and Ranchi and Bokaro in Jharkhand. The searches covered the residential premises of the key persons of the university including that of ex-Vice Chancellor (Dr Sunil Kumar), ex- registrar and ex-finance controller.