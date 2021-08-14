Madhya Pradesh: Review meeting of Smart City projects

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of the ongoing works of Smart City was organised on Friday that was chaired by MP Shankar Lalwani in the presence of IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other Smart City officials.

In the meeting, further development of Gandhi Hall was discussed and it was decided that it will be used for organising cultural events and patriotic events. Places will also be allotted in Gandhi Hall premises for opening of handloom stalls.

Commissioner Pal said in the meeting that the work of the front side of Rajwada will end by December 15. Its restoration work is completed and only little work is pending.

INSPECTION OF ROAD

The IMC commissioner Pal along with Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta and other officials inspected the road from Krishnapura Bridge to Bada Ganpati.

The commissioner Pal saw the entire road widening plan and took other information from the officials.

She also talked with the residents who agreed for the widening of the road and told commissioner about the problem of traffic jams and other problems.

Officials said that the main MG Road of the city is proposed to be widened to 60-feet from Bada Ganpati Square to Krishnapura Bridge.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested for stealing centering plates

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:29 AM IST