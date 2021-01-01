Madhya Pradesh: Retired office superintendent builds ashram near Sanawad to serve pilgrims along holy Narmada

Sanawad (Khargone district): Hariprasad Dubey, the retired office superintendent of revenue department, has dedicated his life to the service of people who go circumambulating the holy Narmada river.
He has constructed an ashram for them in Karoli village. A native of Rajnandgaon, he spent his life’s saving in buying half-acre land on Punasa Road where he has constructed Shri Hariganga Ashram. The pilgrims who walk along Narmada river are served meals and water free of cost here. Dubey spends his monthly pension on maintaining the ashram.
He told Free Press that after retirement, he made resolve to serve the devotees of Goddess Narmada. He is assisted by his differently-abled brother. He said his daughter also helped him financially to construct ashram. Looking at his devotion towards the cause, help poured in.
Mandhata MLA Narendra Patel has assured Dubey that he will get a tubewell laid in ashram as water is drawn from a hand pump located few kilometres away. Dubey’s son Prasann who is in Chhatisgarh police force took 45 days of leave to assist his father.
When he came to know about the water problem, he alone started digging a well in the ashram. He has dug eight feet till now. The devotees present in the ashram jumped with joy when water sprang out two days back.
