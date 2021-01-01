Madhya Pradesh: Retired office superintendent builds ashram near Sanawad to serve pilgrims along holy Narmada

He told Free Press that after retirement, he made resolve to serve the devotees of Goddess Narmada. He is assisted by his differently-abled brother. He said his daughter also helped him financially to construct ashram. Looking at his devotion towards the cause, help poured in.

Mandhata MLA Narendra Patel has assured Dubey that he will get a tubewell laid in ashram as water is drawn from a hand pump located few kilometres away. Dubey’s son Prasann who is in Chhatisgarh police force took 45 days of leave to assist his father.

When he came to know about the water problem, he alone started digging a well in the ashram. He has dug eight feet till now. The devotees present in the ashram jumped with joy when water sprang out two days back.