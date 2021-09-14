Madhya Pradesh: Resolve scholarship cases on priority: Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chairmanship of collector Manish Singh, a Time Limit meeting was held at the collector's office on Monday.

In the meeting, collector Singh did a department-wise detailed review of pending cases in CM Helpline and Samadhan Online. He directed the departmental officers to solve all pending cases satisfactorily within the time limit.

He also instructed the concerned officers to resolve the pending

scholarship related cases on priority. He said that all the departmental officers should maintain cleanliness in government offices and do not allow water to stagnate to prevent dengue and malaria.

Singh instructed the Women and Child Development Department

officer that the Nutrition Month campaign related to public health

should be implemented effectively with full human sensitivity.

He said that it should be ensured that no child in the district remains

malnourished within the next three months. Instructions were given to ensure that no case should remain pending under the Chief Minister's Covid Yoddha Kalyan Yojana. He said special attention should be paid to redress of applications related to children, aged and women.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:07 AM IST