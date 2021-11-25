Madhya Pradesh: Resolve fertiliser shortage, Ratlam BJP chief to collector

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District BJP President Rajendra Singh Lunera has drawn the attention of the collector towards shortage of fertilisers existed in the district.

Lunera told media on Thursday that he met the collector Kumar Purushottam for the immediate need of solving problem of non availability of fertilisers to the farmers in the district as number of farmers and BJP workers have approached him about the shortage of fertilisers in the district .

Lunera said that collector Kumar Purushottam has assured him that from November27, fertilisers will be made available to the farmers who were attached to the cooperative credit societies of the respective villages against cash payment.

Meanwhile, an official press information today said that a goods train rake has reached at the Dhoswas goods shed carrying 2600 Mt ton of Urea which will be provided to the Cooperative societies of the district.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:32 PM IST