Madhya Pradesh: Residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl gherao BJP MLA’s residence

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl are very angry after receiving the notice to move out of their houses. Expressing displeasure against the administrative move here on Wednesday, they gheraoed the residence of MLA Paras Jain in Raj Nagar. The administration has given the notice to vacate the Chawl in two days.

Residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl reached Raj Nagar in the morning. They began a dharna in front of Paras Jain’s house. The residents who brought bed with them began with the slogan of Bharat Mata ki jai. They shouted slogans like “Abhi to yah angdai hai aage aur ladaai hai, humse jo takraega, mittee mein mil jayega”.

A large number of women and children also participated in this demonstration holding placards in their hands. The residents said that they would not move from their places. Regarding the dharna, resident Rakesh Yadav said that they are being given notices upon notices. PS has asked to vacate the house within two days. Where will they go in such a situation?

In relation to the protest, advocate Hemant Nagar said that the government says on one hand that the land on which the people have been living for thirty years, will belong to them. But the residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl, who have been living here for 70 years, are being evicted.

The residents of the Chawl were sitting on a dharna till last reports came in. They have threatened that if their demands are not resolved within two days, they will protest at Binod Mills gate.

LABOURERS TO GET FULL DUE: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Ujjain on a short visit on Wednesday. While talking to media persons, he said that the government is committed to ensuring that the retrenched labourers of Binod-Bimal Mills get the full amount of their rights. He said that the verification of all the labourers has been done in the Indore office and after this the due amount will be directly deposited in their accounts. For this, there is no need to give money to INTUC or anything. The CM directed the collector Asheesh Singh that if any person or organisation demands any kind of money from a labourer, strict action should be taken by registering a complaint against them. This is the money for the rights of the labourers, every single penny of which will be given to the labourers.