Madhya Pradesh: Residents gearing up to make Indore No 1 in PM Housing Scheme: Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At a programme organised to mark Hindi Diwas and Engineers Day, MP Shankar Lalwani stated that Indoreans are now gearing up to make their city No 1 in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as well.

“Residents of Indore work with full grit and determination to realise the target they set for themselves,” Lalwani said while addressing programme "Awaas Par Samvad" organised at Shri Govind Ram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Tuesday.

During the programme was organised jointly by Indore Municipal Corporation Indore and SGSITS.

Lalwani interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In this programme, technical experts answered the questions of the general public and cleared their doubts. The programme was conducted hybrid mode (online –offline mode), in which many persons from across the country participated through the online link.

The questions put by the people present online were also answered by including during the programme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the light house project is being built in the Kanadia area, in which the monitoring authority is the IMC. The students of SGSITS worked as apprentices in this project. SGSITS director Prof Rakesh Saxena said that considering such upcoming research innovations and experimental vision as a new opportunity, the institute would welcome it in future also.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:00 AM IST