Madhya Pradesh: Higher Education Institutions told to develop webpage for plaints about caste discrimination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to develop a page on their websites for complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST students.

“Also place complaints register in the registrar/principal office for the purpose of complaints,” said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and principals.

The higher education regulator has taken various steps for the Prevention of Caste Based Discrimination in Higher Education Institutions.

“If any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official/faculty members promptly. The university and colleges should ensure that no official/faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students,” the UGC missive reads.

The University may constitute a committee to look into the discrimination complaints received from the SC/ST/0BC Students /Teachers and non-teaching staff.

“You are requested to advise the officials/faculty members of your university/college to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination. You are also requested to provide information for 2020-21 in the prescribed format on the University Activity Monitoring Portal [UAMP) of UGC at link https://ugc.ac.in/uamp/) urgently,” Jain said in the letter.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:55 AM IST