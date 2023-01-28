Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrations held at CRPF campus in Neemuch

FP Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A grand 74th Republic Day celebration was organised at Neemuch Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus on Thursday. Neemuch CRPF DIG SLC Khoop was present as the chief guest. The flag hoisting ceremony was completed in the presence of Dr PN Solanki, fourth battalion commandant Anurag Rana, first battalion commandant Saurabh Kumar, CTC commandant Ved Prakash and RTC commandant Amar Singh Meena.

On the occasion of Republic Day, DIG Khoop delivered his best wishes to all the officers, jawans and personnel along with their families present in the celebration. Khoop also felicitated CRPF soldiers with gallantry medals for rendering services with amazing and indomitable courage. The DIG informed the media that, two officers and one jawan have been awarded Shaurya Chakra and 14 jawans have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (posthumously). He also appealed to maintain cleanliness in the CRPF campus and in the city under the ‘Swachta Abhiyan’. As per tradition, a mass feast was also organised at the CRPF centre’s mess.

