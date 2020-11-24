Madhya Pradesh: Rename Rajpur College after Veer Birju Nayak, demands tribal community

Rajpur: Under the stewardship of the tribal community, a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to the sub-divisional and excise officials regarding renaming the Government College, Rajpur, as Veer Birju Nayak College.

Birju Nayak is known in the region as ‘Adivasiyo ke Veer’ and ‘Mahanayak’. His contribution to the revolution of 1857 is extremely significant and he sacrificed his life for the country. Moreover, he was born in the Rajpur region. So, the tribals want the government college of Rajpur to be renamed Mahanayak Veer Birju Nayak College.

The tribal community had earlier dismissed the proposal of the Collector that was put forward to them recently and are sticking to their demand that CM Chauhan rename the college Mahanayak Veer Birju Nayak College.

The memorandum was read by Sardar Chauhan. Gulalya Kanasya, Suklal Gore, Kirta Jamre, Sunita Gore and other members of the community were present on the occasion.