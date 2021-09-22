Madhya Pradesh: Recruitment of selected teachers for over 30K posts stuck again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment of selected teachers for more than 30,000 posts of Teacher Class-1 and Teacher Class-2 for government schools of Madhya Pradesh is stuck again. Two days ago, sweets were distributed in many places for the joy of being selected, but, suddenly, after an order, their happiness has again turned into despair.

Different notices were put in the education offices of all the districts on Tuesday stating that the recruitment had been held back again. The notice said that the posting had been stopped due to technical flaws. However, some notices posted also said that the recruitment was being postponed on the instructions of the officials. It added that further information would be given soon.

After the posting became uncertain and questionable again, a round of meetings started between minister Inder Singh Parmar and the officials of the school education department. However, no officials or representatives are ready to comment on the issue.

Two days ago, recruitment was confirmed!

Two days ago, the school education department had sent orders to all the district education officers for recruitment. The rules laid down stated that the recruitment process for all the selected teachers should be completed within two days (that is, by September 20). For this, the officials had to complete the documentation overnight

No appointment letters for posts vacant since 2019

Notification was issued in 2018 to fill more than 30,000 posts of Teacher Class-1 and Teacher Class-2. Among these, there were 19,200 posts of Class-1 and around 11,300 posts of Class-2. Another 2,200 posts were added separately later.

The eligibility test for these posts was conducted in 2019. After the results, the process of verification of all the selected teachers was also completed between January 2020 and April 2021. But now, the government is not issuing the appointment letters. Due to this, the selected teachers have been continuously protesting

3K teachers had protested earlier

Over 3,000 teachers selected in eligibility test in MP had demanded appointment

To put up their demands, the teachers had staged a protest at the BJP headquarters

The teachers had even sat in a dharna in the beginning of the month

However, they were later forcefully removed by the police

