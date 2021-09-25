Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam-Udaipur train to resume on October 2

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Train between Yamuna Bridge (Agra Fort) and Ratlam will resume daily from October 1 from Yamuna Bridge and Ratlam from October 3 and the daily train between Ratlam–Udaipur will resume from October 2 from Ratlam and on October 3 from Udaipur.

Railway information said that in view of reduction in the cases of pandemic Covid-19 and increasing traffic in the trains, Yamuna Bridge-Ratlam passenger train will be restarted.

Railway official said, 5912 Yamuna Bridge-Ratlam special train will depart from Yamuna Bridge daily at 6.15 pm and will reach Ratlam next day at 3.45 pm. Similarly train No 5911 from Ratlam to Yamuna Bridge will depart from Ratlam at 8.45 am and will reach next day Agra fort at 4.40 am.

The train will comprise three sleeper class and nine general class coaches.

In Ratlam rail division the train will halt at Chanderia, Chittaurgarh, Shambhupura, Gambhiri road, Nimbahera, Jawad road, Bislawas kalan, Neemuch, Harkiyakhal, Malhargarh, Piplia, Mandsaur, Daloda, Kachanara, Dhodhar, Jaora, Namli. It is further informed that for the journey in the train, Mail-Express train fare will be applicable.

Beside, daily train between Ratlam – Udaipur will resume from October 2 from Ratlam and on October 3 from Udaipur. Train No 9328 Ratlam-Udaipur special train will depart from Ratlam at 4.45 pm and will reach Udaipur at 11.45 pm.

Similarly train No 9327 Udaipur – Ratlam will depart from Udaipur at 1.30 am which will reach Ratlam at 8 am. Composition of the train will be three sleeper coaches and nine general coaches. For travelling in the train mail and express train fare will be applicable, it is further informed.

Train No 9328 from Ratlam to Udaipur after departing from Ratlam at 4.45 pm will reach at Jaora at 5.03 pm, Daloda at 5.38 pm, Mandsaur at 5.51 pm, Piplida 6.10 pm, Neemuch at 7.11 pm, Jawad at 7.34 pm, Nimbahera at 7.47 pm, Chittaurgarh 8.35 pm and will reach Udaipur at 11.35 pm.

Similarly, train No 9327 Udaipur to Ratlam will depart from Udaipur at 1.30 am will reach Chittaurgarh at 3.40 am, Nimbahera at 4.15 am, Jawad at 4.28 am, Neemuch 4.46 am, Piplida 5.33 am, Mandsaur 5.47 am, Daloda 6.04 am, Jaora 6.52 am and will reach Ratlam at 8 am.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:23 PM IST