Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division’s revenue exceed target by 9.10 per cent

RATLAM: Ratlam Rail Division’s total revenue has touched to Rs 1668.36 crore during financial year 2020-21 which is 9.10 per cent more than the annual target.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Ratlam Rail Division’s freight loading revenue has touched to Rs 1515.77 crore against the annual target of Rs 1403.33 crore during the financial year.

In the 2019-20 freight revenue earned was Rs 1209.18 crore and thus freight earning during 2020-21 exceeded by Rs 306.59 crore comparing to corresponding period of previous year.

Passengers revenue touched Rs 125.32 crore against the annual target of Rs 114.46 crore, informed press release.

Earnings on the other heads like coaching revenue, parcel and luggage revenue, Kisan rail revenue, Parking revenue and other heads earnings also surpassed the target given by Western Railway, said an official.