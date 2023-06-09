Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division Among Fully Electrified Divisions

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Following 100% electrification of railway tracks, Ratlam rail division has been included in the category of fully electrified rail divisions. According to information, in the last five years, 632.55-km railway tracks (TKM) in Ratlam rail division were electrified.

The Railway Board has set the target of 100% electrification of tracks by December 2023. Railway Authorities added that electric loco was not only environment friendly but had more speed and load carrying capacity compared to diesel loco.

Maintenance of electric loco was more convenient and speedy compared to diesel one, it said.

According to Ratlam rail division authorities, 1976.9-km TKM was electrified in Ratlam rail division covering Godhra-Nagda section, Nagda-Saint Hirdaram Nagar Section, Ratlam-Chanderia section, Ratlam-Fatehabad-ChandrawatiGanj-Dr Ambedkar Nagar section and Ujjain-Indore section. It is claimed that in the last five years, 632.55 track KM was electrified in Ratlam rail division and goods and passenger trains were operated by electric locos in Ratlam rail division which also reduced carbon emission by about 60,329 tonnes. It is also claimed that by operating trains by electric locos in Ratlam rail division, 22,510 kilo litre high-speed diesel was also saved.

Railway information said that works of Ratlam-Neemuch doubling, Ujjain-Dewas doubling, Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Khandwa gauge conversion, and Indore-Dahod new railway line were in progress and the work of electrification was also getting completed simultaneously on these projects so that from the day first trains were run on new sections with electric locos.

