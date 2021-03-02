Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam police arrests five in Jagdish Ninama murder case, claims to solve the case

Ratlam: With an arrest of five, Ratlam police claimed to have solved the blind murder of one Jagdish Ninama (40).

Ninama, a resident of Chota Undava village under Badnawar Tehsil of Dhar district was found dead near Bhesasari Mataji Marg near Bilpank village of Ratlam district on February 18.

Police have arrested five accused on the charge of murder and registered case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offense) of the Indian Penal Code.

Those who were arrested were identified as Bharat, son of Jagdish Ninama of Undawa villager under Badnawar tehsil of Dhar, Rahul Huwar (22) of Nayakheda Bilpank, Jitendra Vasunia (21) of Undwa Badnawar, Suresh Munia (26) of Piplipada Bilpank and Jagdish Charel (25) of Kalampada Bilpank.

Police claimed that the illicit relationship between the victim and one of the accused's wife was the reason behind the crime.

Police informed that after the incident, a team has been constituted and based on a preliminary investigation, police came to know that Bharat had the motive to eliminate Jagdish as later was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife.

On Monday, police detained Bharat and interrogated him. During police interrogation, Bharat confessed that he along with two of his relatives and two friends murdered Jagdish.