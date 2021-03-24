Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam on strict vigilance after 59 new cases on a single day, RAT started at railway station

Ratlam: As many 59 new positive cases were reported in Ratlam district on Tuesday. This is the highest ever number in the year 2021 in a single day which was revealed after a lab report from Government Medical College (GMC) Laboratory released on Tuesday late in the evening.

Is the district moving towards the same scenario as November 2020, when the month witnessed the highest number of cases in a single-day period? 59 new cases on Tuesday evening has become a cause of concern for the district administration, medical fraternity and general public which is said to be the third-highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

When contacted, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware termed it a break of the third wave of Covid-19. Dr Nanaware said that it has been witnessed so far in March that the infectivity of the Covid-19 has increased but the severity has reduced. However, people in the age group of 60 years and above and also those in the age group of above 45 years with comorbidity have to be very much cautious and alert.