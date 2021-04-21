Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs 163 cases with 1,412 reports awaited, tally 8,259

RATLAM: Ninety-four Covidiots were sent to temporary jail under Section 151 of IPC for violating lockdown norms.
Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and district collector Gopalchandra Dad were present. On Tuesday evening 163 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. The tally has now gone up to 8,259. Overall, 2,022 containment areas have been notified and 1,412 reports are awaited.
Seventeen corona who were discharged on Wednesday were given saplings as parting gift to underscore the importance of the oxygen in the life.
Ratlam Municipal Corporation has intensified sanitisation work in the city. It is using mixture of water and sodium hypochlorite for sanitisation. RMC is also distributing medicine kit to the home isolated patients.
The Government Medical College Covid hospital have been further streamlined. An oxygen audit team has been constituted. Social workers and NGO have been roped in by the hospital administration.
GMC dean Dr Jitendra Gupta informed that meeting hours of patients in the HDU has been fixed from 4 pm to 6 pm. He said that 480 Remdesiver injections were received on Tuesday. Arrangement for prompt treatment of patients have been made at GMC Covid Hospital. Five oxygen contractors have been provided access to the admission area.
GMC has installed phone facility (07412) 284421 so that patients and recovered persons can interact. GMC has also launched a helpdesk over mobile number - 9407196101.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)