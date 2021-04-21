Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs 163 cases with 1,412 reports awaited, tally 8,259

RATLAM: Ninety-four Covidiots were sent to temporary jail under Section 151 of IPC for violating lockdown norms.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and district collector Gopalchandra Dad were present. On Tuesday evening 163 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. The tally has now gone up to 8,259. Overall, 2,022 containment areas have been notified and 1,412 reports are awaited.

Seventeen corona who were discharged on Wednesday were given saplings as parting gift to underscore the importance of the oxygen in the life.

Ratlam Municipal Corporation has intensified sanitisation work in the city. It is using mixture of water and sodium hypochlorite for sanitisation. RMC is also distributing medicine kit to the home isolated patients.