Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam City forest to come up at Environment Park

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A city forest will be developed at Environment Park. IPCA laboratories limited managing director A K Jain inaugurated development work of city forest by planting saplings in a programme.

According to information, IPCA has contributed Rs1.4 crore to the development of the city park.

Bibrod village sarpanch Ambaram, vice-president IPCA laboratories Dinesh Siyal, and Meena Jain were special guests. Project in-charge of Heartfulness Institute S K Garg said that a 42-acre was earmarked for the city forest and would be beautifully developed. He said that in the D bloc of the city, 3,000 saplings would be planted on six acres. Shantivan, Dhyan Kutir, Lotus Pond, Thirthankar Vatika, Miyawaki and other beautiful places would come up in future in the city forest area.

IPCA Laboratories Ltd MD A K Jain while speaking said that there was a need for joint efforts to protect and preserve the environment. He appreciated the efforts of Heartfulness Institute in the field of environment.

IPCA vice president Dinesh Siyal also expressed his views. On this occasion, Zonal coordinator of Heartfulness Institute Sanjay Khandelwal, coordinator Sunil Soni Ashish Awasthi, Jitendra Agrawal, Dharmendra Rathore, officials of IPCA Bhavesh Trivedi, Shrikant Pandey, D P Yadav, U Dhanabalan, Dinesh Shetty, D P Anjane, Kuldeep Bhagwat, Vikram Kothari, Anuj Singh and others were present.

K V Soni conducted the programme while Centre coordinator Nilesh Shukla gave the vote of thanks.

